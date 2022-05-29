Navi Mumbai: Man murdered in APMC market
PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-05-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 23:24 IST
A 40-year-old man was murdered on Sunday in the APMC vegetable market in Vashi in Navi Mumbai, a police official said.
The victim has been identified as Shankar Pansare, the APMC police station official said.
''He was beaten to death with a log at around 8pm. Efforts are on to nab the accused,'' he added.
