Navi Mumbai: Man murdered in APMC market

A 40-year-old man was murdered on Sunday in the APMC vegetable market in Vashi in Navi Mumbai, a police official said.

The victim has been identified as Shankar Pansare, the APMC police station official said.

''He was beaten to death with a log at around 8pm. Efforts are on to nab the accused,'' he added.

