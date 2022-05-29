Left Menu

UP: Five held for using unfair means in CISF exam

Five people were arrested for using unfair means in a written exam for recruitment of personnel in the Central Industrial Security Force CISF, police said on Sunday.Superintendent of Police Amrendra Prasad Singh said that three of the accused forged documents to appear in the physical exam while two of them hired solvers to sit in the written exam in their place.The exam was conducted on Saturday.

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 29-05-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 23:47 IST
UP: Five held for using unfair means in CISF exam
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were arrested for using unfair means in a written exam for recruitment of personnel in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Amrendra Prasad Singh said that three of the accused forged documents to appear in the physical exam while two of them hired solvers to sit in the written exam in their place.

The exam was conducted on Saturday. The CISF officials have lodged a case regarding the matter at Shaktinagar police station. The arrested accused were identified as Bharat Kumar Yadav, Adarsh Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Chauhan, Vikas Kumar and Rakesh Kumar Yadav. The accused, booked under relevant sections of IPC, were arrested with joint efforts of district police, vigilance department and CISF officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022