IPL Scoreboard Final: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-05-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 00:19 IST
Gujarat Titans Wriddhiman Saha b Prasidh 5 Shubman Gill not out 45 Matthew Wade c Riyan Parag b Boult 8 Hardik Pandya c Jaiswal b Chahal 34 David Miller not out 32 Extras: (lb-1, w-8) 9 Total: 133/3 in 18.1 overs Fall of wickets: 9-1, 23-2, 86-3 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-1-14-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-40-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-20-1, Obed McCoy 3.1-0-26-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-03-2-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

