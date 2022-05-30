Ukrainian forces endured heavy artillery barrages as they held off Russian attempts to capture Sievierodonetsk, the largest city Ukraine still controls in the eastern region of Luhansk, officials said. FIGHTING * Ukrainian President Zelenskiy visited troops in the northeastern Kharkiv region, his office said, Zelenskiy's first official appearance outside Kyiv region since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. * Several explosions were heard in Kharkiv city hours after Zelenskiy's visit, a Reuters journalist said. * Russian foreign minister Lavrov is quoted as saying the "liberation" of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region is an "unconditional priority" for Moscow; other territories should decide their future for themselves. * Russian shelling has destroyed all of the critical infrastructure in Sievierodonetsk city, Zelenskiy said, describing the taking of the city as Russia's "principal aim" right now. * The Russian defence ministry said Russian missiles have destroyed a large arsenal of the Ukrainian army in the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, state news agency TASS quoted the ministry as saying. * Russia said it used missile strikes to destroy Ukrainian command posts in Bakhmut and Soledar. Both towns are on an important road running southwest from Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk. * Reuters could not independently verify the battleground accounts.

DIPLOMACY, TALKS * Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said talks last week with Finnish and Swedish delegations were not at the "expected level" and Ankara cannot say yes to "terrorism-supporting" countries entering NATO, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported. Turkey has objected to Sweden and Finland joining the alliance and Erdogan appears to be holding to his position. * Zelenskiy said in a television interview he believed Russia would agree to talks if Ukraine could recapture all the territory it has lost since the invasion. But he ruled out the idea of using force to win back all the land Ukraine has lost to Russia since 2014. COMING UP * The EU has so far failed to agree on an embargo of Russian oil, but diplomats will still try to make progress ahead of a Monday-Tuesday summit, which could see divisions between members who want to take a hard line against Russia and those calling for a ceasefire. (Compiled by Frances Kerry and Grant McCool)

