U.S. House Speaker's husband arrested on suspicion of drunk driving
The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving late Saturday in Napa County, California, police records show https://services.countyofnapa.org/CJNetWeb/Public/BookingReport. Drew Hammill, her spokesperson, said: "The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast." Nancy and Paul Pelosi have been married since 1963.
- Country:
- United States
The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving late Saturday in Napa County, California, police records show https://services.countyofnapa.org/CJNetWeb/Public/BookingReport. Paul Pelosi, 82, was charged with two misdemeanors early Sunday morning and bail was set at $5,000, according to online records. A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol did not immediately comment but said further information was expected later. California law bars drivers from operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level above 0.08 grams per deciliter of blood.
Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island on Sunday delivering a commencement address at Brown University https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/52922-0. Drew Hammill, her spokesperson, said: "The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast."
Nancy and Paul Pelosi have been married since 1963.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Drew Hammill
- Rhode Island
- California
- East Coast
- Nancy Pelosi
- House
ALSO READ
Authorities: Multiple people shot at California church
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Police say suspect in California church shooting is Asian male in his 60s who is not believed to live in the community, reports AP.VN VN
Multiple people shot at Southern California church, 1 person detained, reports AP.
Authorities: 1 killed, 4 hurt in California church shooting