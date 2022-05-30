Left Menu

UAE reports three more monkeypox cases

The United Arab Emirates recorded three more cases of monkeypox, the health ministry said on Monday, nearly a week after announcing the Gulf state's first case of the virus. The ministry did not reveal any details about the individuals infected. The first case was a 29-year-old woman visiting the country from West Africa.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-05-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 09:27 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

