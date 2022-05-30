Left Menu

Unidentified man's body found in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-05-2022 09:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 09:34 IST
Unidentified man's body found in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

The body of an unidentified man bearing multiple wounds was found in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday. A passerby on Sunday spotted the body under a bridge in Davle village and alerted police, an official from Shil-Daighar police station said.

After reaching the spot, the police found a paver block near the body and a car nearly 60 m away, which raised suspicion that some persons killed the man with an intention to rob him, he said.

The body was sent to a hospital for postmortem.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), the official said.

Efforts were on to identify the deceased and nab the killers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022