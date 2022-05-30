Two civilians killed as Russian troops enter Sievierodonetsk - governor
Two civilians were killed and five wounded by shelling as Russian troops entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Monday.
Gaidai said Russian troops were attacking the city with all weapons and air support, and have entered its southeastern and northeastern areas.
