French Foreign Minister to meet Ukraine President on Monday
French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna will meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv later on Monday to express France's solidarity with Ukraine and offer more support for the country, said the French foreign affairs ministry.
Colonna's trip to Ukraine comes amid criticism from some diplomats and political analysts that France is not doing enough to support Ukraine in its fight with Russia.
European Union leaders will also meet on Monday to reiterate support for Ukraine as Russian forces intensified attacks to capture Sievierodonetsk, a key city in the southeastern Donbas region that Moscow has prioritized taking full control over.
