Russian forces moving deeper into Sivierodonetsk - Luhansk governor
Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 11:37 IST
Russian troops are moving into the city of Sivierodonetsk from the outskirts, Luhansk region governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Monday.
"Unfortunately we have disappointing news, the enemy is moving into the city," Gaidai told national television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 9-Ukraine wages counteroffensive against Russian forces in east
Envoy says Russian diplomats in U.S. are threatened, enticed by FBI
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Russian village bordering Ukraine shelled, one wounded - governor
BRIEF-Ukraine says volume of Russian gas nominations total 62.69 MCM for May 15