Labourer from Bengal killed, 4 injured in suspected IED blast in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 30-05-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 12:09 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A laborer from West Bengal died and four others were injured after unidentified miscreants triggered a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) at a community hall in Manipur's Thoubal district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The laborers, all hailing from West Bengal, were asleep when the explosion took place at the Khongjom area, they said.

"Pankaj Mahato (21) from Khariatabad succumbed to his injuries at the Thoubal district hospital. All the four were engaged in the construction of a water tank at the community hall," a police officer said.

The injured, undergoing treatment in hospital, has been identified as Aroop Mandal (30), Souvik Patra (18), Apoorva Mondal (25), and Rajesh Ramaanik (19).

Further investigation is underway, police said.

