Left Menu

Punjab govt will leave no stone unturned to bring culprits to justice: CM Mann on Moosewala killing

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-05-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 12:27 IST
Punjab govt will leave no stone unturned to bring culprits to justice: CM Mann on Moosewala killing
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government will request the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the Sidhu Moosewala murder case probed by a sitting high court judge.

The government will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice, said Mann.

His statement came after Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the high court into the murder.

In a statement here, Mann also expressed deep shock over the demise of Moosewala.

"Punjab Government shall be requesting the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case inquired into by the sitting judge of the high court," he said.

The state government shall ensure full cooperation in this enquiry commission including that from any central agency like the NIA.

Mann further said he had already ordered an inquiry at the highest level into aspects of security reduction and fix responsibility, The famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022