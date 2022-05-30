Russia says it struck shipyard in Ukraine's Mykolaiv
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-05-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 13:37 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's defense ministry said on Monday that its forces had struck a shipbuilding facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.
Russian artillery struck a hangar in Mykolaiv's Okean Shipyard, destroying vehicles and other equipment, the ministry said.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- defence ministry
- Ukrainian
- Russia
- Mykolaiv
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Defence ministry intensifies drive for indigenisation of defence items
Defence ministry urges defence pensioners to complete annual identification by May 25
Defence Ministry urges pensioners to complete annual identification by May 25
Defence ministry extends clearance with one-year validity to telcos for laying, maintaining undersea cables