Russia says it struck shipyard in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-05-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 13:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's defense ministry said on Monday that its forces had struck a shipbuilding facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.

Russian artillery struck a hangar in Mykolaiv's Okean Shipyard, destroying vehicles and other equipment, the ministry said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

