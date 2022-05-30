Court convicts 45-yr-old man in Mumbai rape-murder case

A sessions court here on Monday convicted a 45-year-old man in the case of rape and brutal murder of a woman in suburban Sakinaka in September last year.

The court has kept the matter for arguments on the quantum of sentence on June 1. The accused, Mohan Chauhan, had raped the 34-year-old woman in a stationary vehicle and inserted a rod in her private parts.

The woman died the next day during treatment at the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital due to a heavy loss of blood. The police had filed a charge sheet in the case just 18 days after the incident.

Additional Sessions Judge (Dindoshi court) H C Shende convicted the accused under Indian Penal Code provisions for rape and murder. The trial in the case was conducted by Special Public Prosecutor Raja Thakare and advocate Mahesh Mule.

