G7 foreign ministers decry latest North Korean ICBM test
- Country:
- Germany
The Group of Seven major economies jointly condemned on Monday North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile test and called on all U.N. member states to condemn the nuclear-armed state's actions.
"We are very concerned by the unprecedented series of ballistic missile tests with increasingly versatile systems across all ranges," the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States said in a statement together with the European Union's top foreign policy official.
North Korea fired three missiles last Wednesday, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile yet, following a trip to Asia by U.S. President Joe Biden.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Omicron smashes North Korea's 'safety vacuum', 820,000 COVID-19 cases reported
US President Joe Biden expanding flights to Cuba, lifting Trump-era restrictions, reinstating family reunification programme, reports AP.VN VN
Committed to supporting North Korea's response to Covid pandemic: WHO regional director
Joe Biden sends greetings to Buddhists on Vesak
In Tokyo, PM Narendra Modi will have bilateral meetings with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden: MEA.