Left Menu

Man found dead in southwest Delhi

Since injury marks were seen on the body, a case under section 302 murder of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police Southwest Manoj C said.Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area are being analysed, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 14:34 IST
Man found dead in southwest Delhi
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of an 18-year-old man with injury marks was found in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Harishankar and a resident of Paonta village in Madhya Pradesh, was working as a laborer here, they said.

All angles are being probed but prima facie it appears to be a case of personal enmity, police said A resident of the area informed the police that a body was lying near his house, officials said. A crime and forensic experts also examined the spot, police said. Since injury marks were seen on the body, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area are being analyzed, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022