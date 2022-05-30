Sustained attention being paid to bring quality education to underprivileged: J-K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the administration is paying "sustained attention" to bringing quality education to the underprivileged section of the society who were long deprived of their rights.

Sinha was in the Pulwama district to lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 51 crore for the welfare of the tribal community.

He inaugurated a Model Tribal Transit Residential School, a girls' hostel, and 18 other projects for the community.

"Sustained attention is being paid to ensure that quality education is brought within reach of people who were long deprived of their rights.

"New hostels, smart classes, and a record number of scholarships for tribal students will open doors of economic prosperity and all-around development,'' Sinha said.

These projects are a testimony to our commitment to social justice and equality, he added.

Sinha said today the prospects for the tribal community in Jammu and Kashmir are bright as several schemes have been launched for its benefit.

''Never before have tribal community prospects been as bright as they are today. Forest Rights Act, PM Van Dhan Yojna, healthcare, transport facility, hostels, tourist villages, skill development -- every initiative has been aimed at ensuring progress of J-K in an equitable, fair, and just manner," he said.

Sinha alleged that since independence tribals in J and K were neglected and discriminated against.

''Between 1976 and 2020, only 26 hostels were established for tribal students while 37 new hostels will be added by 2023. In the last 21 months, steps have been taken to ensure empowerment of all marginalized and weaker groups,'' he said.

Sinha claimed that the rights of the weaker sections enshrined in the Constitution were denied for 70 years.

''Development benefits were not allowed to reach the last man in the queue. By removing divisive and discriminatory policies we have made all sections of the community effective partners in process of development,'' he said.

