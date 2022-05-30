15-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Idukki: Two persons in custody, says police

Two persons suspected of having sexually assaulted a minor girl, daughter of migrant workers from West Bengal, in Idukki district of Kerala have been taken into custody and are being questioned, police said on Monday. A senior police officer of the district said that according to the complaint received from the girl on Sunday, four persons had sexually assaulted her when she had gone to Pooppara village, known for its tea and coffee plantations, with a male friend.

According to her complaint, while she was talking to her friend, four persons came along and beat up her friend and then sexually assaulted her.

However, as her friend shouted for help, locals of the area rushed to their aid and the accused persons fled the spot, according to the complaint given to the police.

The incident was reported late Sunday night and an FIR was lodged early Monday morning, police said and added that the investigation in the case was going on.

The officer said that presently two persons are in custody in connection with the case and they were being questioned.

The girl's parents are migrant workers from West Bengal and work at a plantation in Santhanpara village of the district, police said.

