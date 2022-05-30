Left Menu

Japan complains over Seoul marine survey in disputed waters

Japan lodged a complaint Monday over a South Korean ship that was conducting a marine survey in waters near Japanese-claimed islands controlled by Seoul.Government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said it was totally unacceptable that a South Korean research ship was spotted trailing what appeared to be a cable near the islands, which Japan calls Takeshima and South Korea calls Dokdo.Matsuno said Tokyo did not receive any prior request from Seoul for such research.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-05-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 15:25 IST
Japan complains over Seoul marine survey in disputed waters
Hirokazu Matsuno Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan lodged a complaint Monday over a South Korean ship that was conducting a marine survey in waters near Japanese-claimed islands controlled by Seoul.

Government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said it was "totally unacceptable" that a South Korean research ship was spotted trailing what appeared to be a cable near the islands, which Japan calls Takeshima and South Korea calls Dokdo.

Matsuno said Tokyo did not receive any prior request from Seoul for such research. "We strongly demand this stop immediately," he said. He said the two sides held talks about the incident but both reiterated their previous claims to the territory.

In Seoul, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said it cannot accept the Japanese complaint. It called the survey a legitimate act conducted in line with domestic and international law.

In 2017, Japan lodged a complaint against South Korea after the official website for the Pyeongchang Olympic Games referred to the islands as Dokdo.

Japan and South Korea have rich cultural ties, but relations have been marred by bitter tensions over historical issues such as Japan's colonisation of the Korean Peninsula last century and its actions during World War II.

Japan also has a dispute over Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea that it calls Senkaku, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022