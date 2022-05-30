Bike-borne men snatch woman's mobile phone in Delhi

Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly snatched a woman's mobile phone in south Delhi's CR Park area on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place when the woman was leaving after a walk in a park. She was not injured in the incident, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said a 24-year-old woman, a resident of Kalkaji, lodged a complaint alleging that her mobile phone was snatched by two motorcycle-borne men near Kalka Public School in the CR Park area around 6.10 am.

A case under sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in the matter. Efforts are being made to trace the accused, she said.

Footage of CCTV cameras around the crime scene is being scanned to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events, Jaiker said.

