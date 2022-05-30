Left Menu

China-Swiss trade talks stall over rights issues - newspapers

Efforts by Switzerland to refresh its free trade agreement with China have stalled as Bern takes a more critical view of Beijing's human rights record, Swiss newspapers reported on Sunday. Switzerland and China signed a free trade agreement in 2013, Beijing's first such deal with an economy in continental Europe.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 15:57 IST
China-Swiss trade talks stall over rights issues - newspapers
Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian Image Credit: ANI

Efforts by Switzerland to refresh its free trade agreement with China have stalled as Bern takes a more critical view of Beijing's human rights record, Swiss newspapers reported on Sunday.

Switzerland and China signed a free trade agreement in 2013, Beijing's first such deal with an economy in continental Europe. The move was styled as a mutually beneficial pact aimed at contributing to increased trade between the two economies. Switzerland has been trying to update the accord to extend tariff reductions to more Swiss products and to include sustainability features. However, Beijing is not engaging in this effort, the newspapers said.

"So far it has not been possible to agree on a common list of topics that should be explored in greater depth," Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said in a statement to the newspaper SonntagsBlick. Asked to respond about the stalling of the talks over human rights concerns, China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday: "The China-Swiss FTA is a mutually beneficial agreement, not a gift from one party to another."

"China hopes that Switzerland can exclude any man-made interference and work with China to move in the same direction," Zhao told a regular press briefing. NZZ am Sonntag, under the headline "The Chinese impasse", said Switzerland had become more critical of China's human rights record.

A Swiss parliamentary initiative recently passed by the National Council's Legal Affairs Committee denounced forced labor of Uyghurs in northwest China as "a real problem". Western states and rights groups accuse Xinjiang authorities of detaining and torturing Uyghurs and other minorities in camps. Beijing denies the accusations and describes the camps as vocational training facilities to combat religious extremism.

Jean-Philippe Kohl, head of economic policy at industry association Swissmem, told NZZ am Sonntag that Switzerland should pursue quiet diplomacy on China's human rights record. "If we, as a small economy, constantly point the finger of rebuke at China, nothing will change, except that relations will eventually break down," he told the newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022