Guv asks chief sec for update on action taken on Abhishek Banerjee's comment

Amid a fresh row between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee over ''crossing the red line'', the former on Monday asked the state's chief secretary to update him by June 6 on the action taken regarding the Diamond Harbour MP's comments on the judiciary in reference to its orders to the CBI for investigation in different cases.

''Chief Secretary is to initiate all expected action and update by June 06, 2022 regards public targeting of judiciary by Diamond Harbour MP (over judiciary entrusting investigation to CBI in cases, including the infamous SSC scam), that can neither be overlooked nor countenanced,'' the governor tweeted.

In his communication to the chief secretary, which was uploaded in the governor's twitter handle, Dhankhar said that the MP through his accusations ''scandalises the judiciary, interferes with the due course of justice process and reflects scant respect for the rule of law.'' Trinamool Congress national general secretary took on a section of the judiciary at a public meeting in Haldia on Sunday alleging that one or two in the judiciary have a tacit understanding with the Centre in protecting some individuals.

Dhankhar on Sunday without taking Abhishek Banerjee's name said that the TMC MP has ''crossed the red line'' by criticising the judiciary over CBI investigation orders in different cases, including the alleged malpractices in the School Service Commission which has rocked the state.

Banerjee, who is also the TMC national general secretary, retorted soon after over the social media. He claimed that the people know ''who is actually crossing the red line.'' In his communication to the chief secretary, which was uploaded in the governor's twitter handle, Dhankhar said that the MP through his accusations ''scandalises the judiciary, interferes with the due course of justice process and reflects scant respect for the rule of law.'' Claiming that the intent of such an attack by Banerjee was an attempt to browbeat the judiciary, Dhankhar said that actions such as this sound the death knell of democracy. He, however, did not take the TMC lawmaker's name and referred to him as the Diamond Harbour MP.

''Such pernicious stance seeks to undermine the rule of law and propagates law of the ruler,'' the governor said.

Dhankhar also took a serious view of alleged lack of response by the state chief secretary on comments against another sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court who was then seized of an election petition challenging the victory of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari over Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram constituency in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.

Stating that he got no response to his September 6, 2021 directive to the chief secretary to take appropriate action in the matter, Dhankhar said ''This dereliction of duty, leaves no option but to seek his explanation, which he must render by June 6, 2022.'' PTI AMR KK KK KK

