UP: 3 arrested for assaulting police personnel in Muzaffarnagar

Three persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel and tearing their uniform during a vehicle check here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening near the Sakhavatpur checkpost on the Meerut-Karnal Highway in Budhana area Muzammil, Tajamul, Hamid and others, travelling in a car, were stopped by policemen named Ankit and Suraj for not wearing seat belt, they said. The occupants of the car allegedly attacked the police personnel and tore their uniform, they added.

An FIR has been registered in this regard and the three persons have been arrested, SHO of Budhana Ravinder Singh Yadav said, adding a probe into the matter was underway.

