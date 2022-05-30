Left Menu

German FinMin doubles down on 2023 debt brake goal after defence spending deal

Plans to spend 100 billion euros ($107.73 billion) on the German armed forces over the coming years will not change the government's goal to return to the debt brake in 2023, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday. As lawmakers prepared for a week of budget negotiations, Lindner explained that this fund would have its own repayment plan which would not feed into federal debt.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-05-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 16:56 IST
Plans to spend 100 billion euros ($107.73 billion) on the German armed forces over the coming years will not change the government's goal to return to the debt brake in 2023, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday. "While in the past it was possible due to the emergency situation of war and crisis to mobilize special funds, we will now end the expansive fiscal policy in Germany," Lindner said, adding that a special defense fund agreed to by political parties would only be available for the Bundeswehr.

The parties agreed on Sunday to change the constitution to allow for a credit-based special fund that will raise defense spending towards the 2% NATO target. As lawmakers prepared for a week of budget negotiations, Lindner explained that this fund would have its own repayment plan which would not feed into federal debt. ($1 = 0.9282 euros)

