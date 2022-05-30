Left Menu

Poacher shot at while attempting to flee police custody in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-05-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 16:59 IST
Poacher shot at while attempting to flee police custody in Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged poacher, arrested on the charges of killing a one-horned rhinoceros in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, was shot at and injured while attempting to flee police custody in Biswanath district, an officer said on Monday.

Biswanath Superintendent of Police Navin Singh said the accused was arrested from Juria area in neighbouring Nagaon district on Saturday.

During interrogation, the accused claimed that he had bought weapons from Nagaland's Dimapur to kill the rhinoceros and remove its horn, and that he had hidden the weapons in Suwaguri area of Biswanath district.

A police team took him to the spot to recover those but he suddenly attacked a constable and attempted to escape.

Police asked him to stop and fired a warning shot in the air, but as he did not stop running even then, he had to be shot in the leg, Singh said.

He was initially admitted to Biswanath Civil Hospital but was later shifted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital.

The accused was earlier arrested and was currently out on bail.

At least 48 people have been killed and 117 injured in police action while allegedly trying to flee police custody or attacking law enforcers since the Himanta Biswa Sarma government came to power in May last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
4
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022