SP district president arrested in kidnapping case: Police

Aamir Ansari of Machhali Patti Staff Colony under Putki police station was abducted on May 24, and the SP district president had kept the boy in his car and allegedly demanded Rs 80,000 from the victims family, the police officer said.

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 30-05-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 17:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Mansaf Alam, Samajwadi Party president of Dhanbad district, has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a nine-year-old boy in Jharkhand, a police officer said. Superintendent of Police (rural) Rishma Rameshan told media persons that Husna Bano and her son Danish Raja have also been arrested. Another accused Chanda Devi is absconding, the SP said. Aamir Ansari of Machhali Patti Staff Colony under Putki police station was abducted on May 24, and the SP district president had kept the boy in his car and allegedly demanded Rs 80,000 from the victim's family, the police officer said. "The police have seized Mansaf Alam's car used in the abduction and three mobile phones of the accused. "Husna Bano's family had a dispute with his neighbor Musrat Parveen's family. Bano along with her son Danish Raja had hatched a conspiracy to teach a lesson to Parveen and kidnapped her son Aamir on May 24," Rameshan said. Parveen lodged an FIR in Putki police station on May 25 suspecting the involvement of Husna Bano and her son.

"The accused succumbed under police pressure during interrogation on Sunday and surrendered in the evening with the abducted boy,'' the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

