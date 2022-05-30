Left Menu

PTI journalist Rana Ajit passes away

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 17:13 IST
PTI journalist Rana Ajit passes away
Rana Ajit Singh, a principal copy editor at the Press Trust of India, died here on Monday following a heart attack. He was 57.

Rana, who worked at the national desk in Delhi, leaves behind his wife Seema, daughter Aastha, who is 25 years old, and son Aryan who is 18.

Before joining PTI in November 2010, he worked in various places, including IANS, The Free Press Journal, The Pioneer and The Indian Express.

He had a keen interest in law and had recently cleared his LLB exam.

Rana was at work till Sunday night.

In the morning, he felt uneasy and drove himself to a hospital near his home in Indirapuram. His condition worsened and he was then taken to Max Hospital in Vaishali where doctors declared him brought dead.

