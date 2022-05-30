Left Menu

Around 100 killed in clashes between Chad artisanal gold miners last week - govt

Around 100 people were killed in clashes between artisanal gold miners in north Chad on May 23 and May 24, Defence Minister Daoud Yaya Brahim said on Monday. The violence broke out during the night at an informal gold mining site in the mountainous Kouri Bougoudi district, near the border with Libya.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 17:32 IST
Around 100 killed in clashes between Chad artisanal gold miners last week - govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Around 100 people were killed in clashes between artisanal gold miners in north Chad on May 23 and May 24, Defence Minister Daoud Yaya Brahim said on Monday.

The violence broke out during the night at an informal gold mining site in the mountainous Kouri Bougoudi district, near the border with Libya. Chad's government sent a fact-finding mission to the site on May 25 to assess the unrest and restore calm, saying at the time that human lives were lost and several people injured without giving numbers.

"The death toll we established after our mission on the ground reaches around 100 dead," Brahim told Reuters. All informal mining operations have been suspended and we have proceeded to evacuate people from the site, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
4
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022