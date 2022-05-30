Left Menu

Tennis-French Open order of play on Tuesday

Tennis-French Open order of play on Tuesday
Order of play on the main show courts on the 10th day of the French Open on Tuesday (play begins at 1000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

Martina Trevisan (Italy) v 17-Leylah Fernandez (Canada) 18-Coco Gauff (United States) v Sloane Stephens (United States)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 6-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Not before 1845

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

