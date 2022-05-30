Four firearms seized, one person arrested in Bengal

A man was arrested and four country-made firearms were seized from his possession in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the accused from an autorickshaw near Alipurduar town and seized the firearms from his possession, a police officer said.

As per the preliminary investigation, the accused, a resident of Samuktala in the district, had brought the guns from Bihar for sale across North Bengal, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)