Left Menu

Four firearms seized, one person arrested in Bengal

PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 17:41 IST
Four firearms seized, one person arrested in Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested and four country-made firearms were seized from his possession in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the accused from an autorickshaw near Alipurduar town and seized the firearms from his possession, a police officer said.

As per the preliminary investigation, the accused, a resident of Samuktala in the district, had brought the guns from Bihar for sale across North Bengal, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
4
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022