Moosewala killing: Punjab Police detains 5 persons from Dehradun

The Punjab Police on Monday detained five men here in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala a day before, officials said. Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjabs Mansa district, a day after his security cover was withdrawn by the state government.The five persons were picked up over suspicion of having links with the case, the official said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 17:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab Police on Monday detained five men here in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala a day before, officials said. They were picked up from the Shimla bypass area here and taken to Punjab for interrogation, a police official said on condition of anonymity. Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after his security cover was withdrawn by the state government.

The five persons were picked up over suspicion of having links with the case, the official said. The five men were returning from Hemkund Sahib, a Himalayan Sikh shrine located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, the official said. The Punjab Police will now ascertain the role played by them in the singer's murder, the official added.

