Modi to inaugurate credit portal, coins with AKAM design on June 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on June 6 inaugurate the iconic week celebrations as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) during which Ministries of Finance and Corporate Affairs will showcase various initiatives, including the launch of a credit-linked portal 'Jan Samarth'.

Addressing the curtain-raiser press conference, Economic Affairs Secretary said the Prime Minister will also launch a special series of coins with AKAM design which is not a commemorative coin and will be part of the circulation.

Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said a credit-linked portal of 13 schemes of eight government departments will be launched by the Prime Minister on the first day.

''This would enable beneficiaries to have one view of various schemes. Going forward, we will try to increase the number of schemes. At the same time this portal enables banks to process these applications from end-to-end,'' Malhotra said.

He said the other distinguishing feature of this portal would be that it will be integrated with other portals like Udyam, GSTN, CBDT and UIDAI.

Besides, a credit outreach program will be held in all district headquarters on June 8.

''This will be covering four themes including enrolment under various government programs, government protection schemes, credit linked scheme and financial literacy,'' Malhotra added.

Modi on March 12 last year inaugurated the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking a 75-week countdown to the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence on August 15, 2022. The AKAM celebrations will continue for a year, thereafter, till August 15, 2023.

During the iconic week of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a documentary will be released on the Development of Securities Market in India on June 8; and on the last day, June 11, the National Customs and GST Museum, 'Dharohar', which showcases an array of seized goods, antiques, and customs heritage will be dedicated to the nation.

Other notable events during the iconic week celebrations include the international conference on data analytics in public procurement that will deliberate on the best international practices in the field of public procurement. Some major initiatives in public expenditure management and taxation, both direct and indirect will also be showcased.

On June 10, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the 'Conference on the theme "Creating Wealth through Market' which will broadly discuss 5 themes -- growth of the Indian capital market in the past 75 years; women as rising independent investors; the role of government and other market players in improving market confidence; financial literacy and road to financial wellbeing; and future of Indian capital markets.

