Gujarat: Three drown in Arabian Sea along Surat's Suvali beach, 1 rescued, 1 missing

PTI | Surat | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 18:12 IST
Gujarat: Three drown in Arabian Sea along Surat's Suvali beach, 1 rescued, 1 missing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three youths drowned and one remains missing after they went swimming in the Arabian Sea off Suvali beach in Gujarat's Surat city, police said on Monday.

One of the five youths, from the Azadnagar slum area in the city, who went swimming in the sea was rescued, while the search was underway for one who has remained missing for more than 24 hours after the incident, which took place on Sunday evening, Inspector JB Bubadiya of Hazira police station said.

''Five youths in the 22-23 age group went swimming in the sea along the beach last evening, after which they started drowning. Locals rescued one of them, and one dead body was recovered last night. The rescue operation was suspended last night and resumed on Monday morning. Two bodies were found during the day, while one is still missing,'' Bubadiya said.

The search operation involving fire department and police personnel was continuing, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

