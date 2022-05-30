MP: RPF constable found dead in railway yard

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable was found dead in the yard of Rani Kamalapati station here, a police official said on Monday.

Prima facie it appears constable Amal Chatterjee (50) got killed by a train, said government railway police station (GRP) in-charge M S Somvanshi.

''The body was spotted by a railway point man on Monday morning. Chatterjee was a resident of Kolkata and was posted here in 2018. His body has been handed over to kin after post-mortem,'' Somvanshi said.

