Left Menu

MP: RPF constable found dead in railway yard

A Railway Protection Force RPF constable was found dead in the yard of Rani Kamalapati station here, a police official said on Monday.Prima facie it appears constable Amal Chatterjee 50 got killed by a train, said government railway police station GRP in-charge M S Somvanshi.The body was spotted by a railway point man on Monday morning.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 18:15 IST
MP: RPF constable found dead in railway yard
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable was found dead in the yard of Rani Kamalapati station here, a police official said on Monday.

Prima facie it appears constable Amal Chatterjee (50) got killed by a train, said government railway police station (GRP) in-charge M S Somvanshi.

''The body was spotted by a railway point man on Monday morning. Chatterjee was a resident of Kolkata and was posted here in 2018. His body has been handed over to kin after post-mortem,'' Somvanshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022