US Domestic News Roundup: As shortage persists, Reckitt tightens grip on U.S. baby formula market; Biden grieves with Texas town as anger mounts over school shooting and more

As shortage persists, Reckitt tightens grip on U.S. baby formula market

The U.S. baby formula crisis has boosted profits at Britain's Reckitt Benckiser and helped it grab the top spot in a $5.8 billion-a-year market. The challenge now will be to stay there. With the business reportedly up for sale, there's even more at stake.

Biden grieves with Texas town as anger mounts over school shooting

President Joe Biden tried to comfort families in the south Texas town of Uvalde on Sunday after the nation's deadliest school shooting in a decade as federal officials announced they would review local law enforcement's slow response to the attack. Anger has mounted over the decision by law enforcement agencies in Uvalde to allow the shooter to remain in a classroom for nearly an hour while officers waited in the hallway and children inside the room made panicked 911 calls for help.

Investigators question delayed police response in Texas school shooting

Investigators in Texas on Saturday sought to determine how critical mistakes were made in the response to the deadly Uvalde school shooting, including why nearly 20 officers remained outside a classroom as children placed panicked 911 calls for help. Why the officers waited in the hallway nearly an hour before entering and fatally shooting the gunman is at the heart of a probe by the Texas Department of Public Safety into the massacre of 19 children and two teachers in the deadliest U.S. school shooting in nearly a decade.

Biden to meet Jerome Powell -White House statement

U.S President Joe Biden will meet Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States Jerome Powell on Tuesday to discuss the state of American and global economy, the White House said in a statement late on Sunday.

U.S. House Speaker's husband arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving late on Saturday in Napa County, California after being involved in a two-vehicle crash, the California Highway Patrol said on Sunday. Paul Pelosi, 82, was booked into the Napa County Detention Center after being charged with two misdemeanors and bail was set at $5,000, according to police and county online records. On Sunday, he was not listed as being in custody.

Rumors of gunfire cause panic after New York boxing match

As the nation reels from two major mass shootings this month, a stampede broke out early Sunday in New York as rumors spread of gunfire just after a boxing match ended, injuring almost a dozen people, police said. As boxing fans filed out of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn after Saturday night's match where Gervonta Davis retained his lightweight title against Rolando Romero, word of gunshots spread among the crowd, police said.

U.S. EPA approves emergency fuel waiver in Texas after refinery outage

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued an emergency air-quality waiver through June 6 to boost supplies of gasoline in East Texas after production was cut at a regional refinery. The waiver allows the sale in 34 Texas counties of higher-volatility, winter-grade gasoline. The Biden administration has released emergency oil stocks and is considering lifting smog rules nationwide to combat rising fuel prices.

FDA presses pause on trial for OTC version of anti-impotence drug Cialis

The U.S. health regulator has put on hold a trial designed to evaluate switching the prescription-only erectile dysfunction drug Cialis to an over-the-counter (OTC) treatment, French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday. The pause is related to concerns about how the trial protocol has been designed, the company said, adding that no patients had so far been recruited for the study.

Justice Department to review law enforcement response to Texas shooting

The U.S. Justice Department said on Sunday it will review law enforcement's response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers, amid growing anger over why police failed to swiftly confront the gunman. Uvalde law enforcement agencies allowed the shooter to remain in a classroom at Robb Elementary School for nearly an hour while officers waited in the hallway and children inside made panicked 911 calls for assistance.

Georgia boat crash kills five, man arrested for boating impaired

Five people were killed after two recreational boats collided head-on in a Georgia river on Memorial Day weekend, and one of the drivers was arrested for boating under the influence, authorities in the U.S. state said on Sunday. Two people were confirmed deceased immediately following the crash on Saturday morning, Georgia's Department of Natural Resources said. Four passengers were injured and transported to a hospital, while three others were declared missing, it added.

