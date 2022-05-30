DA case: Order on Mehtas' pre-arrest bail plea reserved till June 1

A special ACB court in Thane on Monday reserved till June 1 its order on the pre-arrest bail application of former Mira Bhayander MLA Narendra Mehta and his wife Suman, who are accused of possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The ACB told the court of Special Judge RR Kakani that it would not arrest the Mehta couple till June 1.

As per the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau, Mehta's income was over Rs 8 crore more than his known sources of income when he was corporator and MLA, while Suman has been shown as an alleged abettor.

The ACB was represented by Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat.

