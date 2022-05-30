Scholz expects agreement on EU oil embargo against Russia "sooner or later"
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday he expected the European Union to reach consensus on an oil embargo against Russia, but did not give a time frame when it might happen.
"Everything I hear sounds like there could be a consensus - and sooner or later there will be", he told reporters as he arrived for an EU summit in Brussels.
