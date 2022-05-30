Left Menu

Scholz expects agreement on EU oil embargo against Russia "sooner or later"

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 18:34 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday he expected the European Union to reach consensus on an oil embargo against Russia, but did not give a time frame when it might happen.

"Everything I hear sounds like there could be a consensus - and sooner or later there will be", he told reporters as he arrived for an EU summit in Brussels.

