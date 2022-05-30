4 held for IPL betting

Four persons have been arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for allegedly taking bets for the IPL final between the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, police raided premises of a temple in Aska on Sunday and caught the suspects who were collecting money from the public. Six others managed to flee, an officer said.

They were operating the racket through an online website and placed bets for customers through mobile phones, Aska police station inspector Prasant Sahoo said.

Six mobile phones and Rs 7.6 lakh in cash were seized from their possession, Sahoo said.

