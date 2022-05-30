Left Menu

4 held for IPL betting

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 18:53 IST
Four persons have been arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for allegedly taking bets for the IPL final between the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, police raided premises of a temple in Aska on Sunday and caught the suspects who were collecting money from the public. Six others managed to flee, an officer said.

They were operating the racket through an online website and placed bets for customers through mobile phones, Aska police station inspector Prasant Sahoo said.

Six mobile phones and Rs 7.6 lakh in cash were seized from their possession, Sahoo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

