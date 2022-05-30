Left Menu

U.S. will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach Russia, says Biden

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 18:57 IST
The United States will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach into Russia, President Joe Biden said on Monday.

The comments followed reports that the Biden administration was preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems to Kyiv.

