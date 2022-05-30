U.S. will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach Russia, says Biden
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 18:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach into Russia, President Joe Biden said on Monday.
The comments followed reports that the Biden administration was preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems to Kyiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop
WRAPUP 9-Ukraine wages counteroffensive against Russian forces in east
Envoy says Russian diplomats in U.S. are threatened, enticed by FBI
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
For Ukrainian fighters Eurovision win heralds coming victory over Russia