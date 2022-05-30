Russian forces regrouping to resume attack in Sloviansk direction -defmin
Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:08 IST
Russian forces are regrouping to resume their offensive in the direction of the Sloviansk region, while also seeking to encircle the city of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman said on Monday.
Ukrainian forces, however, had some success in advancing towards the coastal areas where Russian forces took defensive positions, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Ukrainian
- Sloviansk
- defence ministry
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Envoy says Russian diplomats in U.S. are threatened, enticed by FBI
WRAPUP 9-Ukraine wages counteroffensive against Russian forces in east
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
For Ukrainian fighters Eurovision win heralds coming victory over Russia
Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision amid war