2 TN natives win Rs 10 crore in Kerala lottery

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:08 IST
Two persons, belonging to Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, have won Rs 10 crore in the Vishu bumper Kerala lottery.

Dr M Pradeep Kumar and his relative N Ramesh had bought the lottery ticket from an agent while they were going to the Thiruvananthapuram airport to receive their kin from abroad. The two submitted the ticket at the Lottery Bhavan here on Monday with the necessary documents. The lucky draw was held on May 15.

