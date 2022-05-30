2 TN natives win Rs 10 crore in Kerala lottery
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons, belonging to Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, have won Rs 10 crore in the Vishu bumper Kerala lottery.
Dr M Pradeep Kumar and his relative N Ramesh had bought the lottery ticket from an agent while they were going to the Thiruvananthapuram airport to receive their kin from abroad. The two submitted the ticket at the Lottery Bhavan here on Monday with the necessary documents. The lucky draw was held on May 15.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lottery
- Vishu
- Kerala
- Tamil Nadu
- Kanyakumari
- M Pradeep Kumar
- N Ramesh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gokulam Kerala FC become first team to win back-to-back I-League titles
IMD issues red alert in five districts of Kerala for today, tomorrow
Former Advocate General of Kerala Sudhakara Prasad passes away
Tamil Nadu govt to send medical supplies worth Rs 28 crores to Sri Lanka
Devasahayam Pillai's canonisation feted by Latin Catholic churches in Kerala, Tamil Nadu