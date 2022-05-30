Left Menu

Odisha CM meets PM Modi in Delhi, discusses myriad issues

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed several issues pertaining to the State.

Updated: 30-05-2022 19:13 IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets PM Modi in Delhi today.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed several issues pertaining to the State. The Chief Minister also informed that he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the same issues.

"I paid a courtesy call to PM Modi today. We discussed several issues regarding Odisha and asked for his help. I will be paying another courtesy visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and will discuss various issues where Odisha requires his help," Patnaik told media persons here. However, the main agenda of the meeting was not revealed yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

