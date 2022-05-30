Rahul Gandhi lauds toppers and candidates after UPSC declares results
Soon after the declaration of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) results on Monday, taking to social media Congress party supremo Rahul Gandhi congratulated the toppers and the candidates who cleared the civil services exam.
Soon after the declaration of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) results on Monday, taking to social media Congress party supremo Rahul Gandhi congratulated the toppers and the candidates who cleared the civil services exam. Lauding the women candidates for bagging the top three ranks, the Congress chief also wished the candidates for their future.
"Congratulations to all those who have cleared this year's #UPSC civil services exam. Very happy to see women bag the top 3 ranks. All of you now have a great responsibility of serving India with utmost integrity and commitment. My best wishes for your future careers," said Gandhi in a tweet. The results of the Civil Services Examination, 2021 held in January 2022 was declared by UPSC on Monday. A total number of 685 candidates have been recommended for appointment as per the official release by the department. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
