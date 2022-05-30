Left Menu

Taiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defence zone

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's air force scrambled on Monday to warn away 30 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said.

Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has complained of repeated such missions by Chinese aircraft, which have become a common occurrence over the past two years or so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

