Assam CM hails NADI initiative, says it will increase better cooperation and connectivity with judicious use of natural resources in North-East

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday hailed the Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) conference as a 'remarkable initiative' and said that it aims to promote the high potential sector of sub-regional cooperation in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:18 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at NADI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday hailed the Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) conference as a 'remarkable initiative' and said that it aims to promote the high potential sector of sub-regional cooperation in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. Addressing the NADI-2022, Asian Confluence River Conclave at Guwahati, said, "In the rapidly changing geo-political scenario of the world today better cooperation and connectivity with judicious use of natural resources in a far-sighted and ecological sounded manner is the key for the overall prosperity of our region."

During the event, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Centre is laying emphasis on infrastructure and connectivity development in the Northeastern region. While addressing event, Sitharaman said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving importance to the "Neighbourhood First" policy and also the "Act East" policy.

"This focus has shown positive results," she said."Conclave like this actually focuses on issues which will have to so blend with the policy-making thinking which goes on, otherwise it's always possible to ignore something which is important," the Finance Minister said. She further added that the Conclave has kept five 'Cs' - Commerce, Culture, Connectivity, Conservation, and Capacity building - as its focus areas.

"These five pillars essentially capture all the areas which are so critical for the development of the Northeast region," Sitharaman added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

