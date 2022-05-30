Left Menu

Gurugram: Housemaid accused of stealing jewels worth Rs 15 lakh held

A housemaid was arrested on charges of stealing jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash from the house of her ex-employer in Sector 50 area, police here said on Monday. Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Hibiscus society in Sector 50, had on Sunday filed a complaint accusing his former housemaid of stealing jewellery and cash from his house, police said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:27 IST
Gurugram: Housemaid accused of stealing jewels worth Rs 15 lakh held
  • Country:
  • India

A housemaid was arrested on charges of stealing jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash from the house of her ex-employer in Sector 50 area, police here said on Monday. The stolen cash and jewellery were recovered from her possession, they said. She was produced in a city court Monday and was sent to judicial custody. The husband of the accused was also found involved with her and is absconding, said police. Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Hibiscus society in Sector 50, had on Sunday filed a complaint accusing his former housemaid of stealing jewellery and cash from his house, police said. He said the woman had quit job a week ago, but on Sunday she returned and asked it back. “My mother was busy in prayer and refused to employ her. In the meantime, she entered the room and stole cash, gold and silver jewellery, and other valuables from my house,” he said in his complaint, according to police. Following his complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 457 (house breaking by night), 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 50 Police Station.

A police team led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Sector 50 Police Station, nabbed the maid from her rented accommodation in Tigra village late Sunday night, they said. “The accused had entered the posh society on the pretext of getting job as maid and stole jewellery and other valuables. The husband of the accused was also involved in the theft with her,” Kumar said. “The accused, a mother of two children, was produced before the court and sent to jail. A probe is underway and we will nab her husband soon,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022