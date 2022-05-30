Left Menu

ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:34 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case on Monday, officials said.

The agency had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies ''beneficially owned and controlled'' by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.

In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.

