ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case on Monday, officials said.

The agency had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies ''beneficially owned and controlled'' by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.

In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.

