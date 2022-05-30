ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case on Monday, officials said.
The agency had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies ''beneficially owned and controlled'' by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.
In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Satyendar Jain
- The Enforcement Directorate (ED
- Aam Aadmi Party
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CNG price hiked by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi-NCR
Special cell nabbed gangster after encounter in South Delhi
Delhi Fire Department confirms 'Narela Blaze under complete control'
Delhi Police arrests Manish Lakra, owner of building where fire killed 27 people in Mundka area: officials.
Delhi Police in Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan Minister's son in rape case