Left Menu

Ramesh Jarkiholi video extortion issue: HC adjourns hearing to June 27

The High Court of Karnataka has adjourned to June 27 the hearing of a petition challenging the Special Investigation Team SIT probe into former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi video leak extortion case.After the sexual assault case against Jarkiholi, the former minister filed a counter- complaint against the alleged victim and others alleging extortion. The alleged victim in the issue had filed the petition before the High Court challenging the SIT probe based on Jarkiholis complaint.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:41 IST
Ramesh Jarkiholi video extortion issue: HC adjourns hearing to June 27
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Karnataka has adjourned to June 27 the hearing of a petition challenging the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi video leak extortion case.

After the sexual assault case against Jarkiholi, the former minister filed a counter- complaint against the alleged victim and others alleging extortion. He had claimed a fake CD was made to blackmail him. The alleged victim in the issue had filed the petition before the High Court challenging the SIT probe based on Jarkiholi's complaint. On Monday, time was sought for her advocate Indira Jaisingh to present arguments in the case before the High Court. Two other accused in the complaint by Jarkiholi - namely Naresh Gowda and Shravan - have obtained bail in the case. The SIT had filed a 'B' Report in the case, citing lack of evidence. The Supreme Court had directed the High Court to ascertain the validity of the SIT's decision. The apex court had also directed that till the High Court decided on the validity of the SIT's 'B' Report, no action based on it would be taken. An explicit video purportedly involving Jarkiholi and the alleged victim was telecast on news channels in February 2021, leading to his resignation as minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022