Russia's Medvedev calls Biden announcement on Ukraine rocket systems 'rational'
Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:44 IST
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that Washington's decision not to send Ukraine rocket systems that could reach into Russia was 'rational'.
President Joe Biden said on Monday that the United States will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach into Russia, after it was reported Washington was preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems to Kyiv.
