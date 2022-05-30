Turkey can help in Russia-Ukraine 'observation mechanism', Erdogan tells Putin
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday that Ankara is ready to take on a role in an "observation mechanism" between Moscow, Kyiv and the United Nations, if an agreement is reached in that regard.
In a phone call, Erdogan told Putin that peace needs to be established as soon as possible and confidence-building steps need to be taken on the conflict in Ukraine, the president's office said in a readout.
There was no reference to food in the readout. But last week a senior Turkish official told Reuters that Turkey is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine about opening a sea corridor for grain exports from Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Ankara
- Russia
- Erdogan
- Kyiv
- United Nations
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Turkish
- Putin
- Vladimir Putin
- Ukraine
- Turkey
- Moscow
ALSO READ
Croatia says Turkish talks with Finland, Sweden over NATO on "good track"
U.S.' Blinken says talked to Turkish FM, confident consensus on Sweden, Finland
U.S.' Blinken says talked to Turkish FM, confident consensus on Sweden, Finland
Finnish leader says latest Putin talk on NATO 'calm and cool'
Sweden, Finland have not approved repatriating 33 people to Turkey-Turkish state media